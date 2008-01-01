The Ultimate Guide to Design and Construction Collaboration

Construction is tough. Collaboration shouldn’t be. In this new guide, 8 construction leaders will walk you through how to work better with specialty contractors, owners, and designers.
General Manager NSW, WA, and ACT, Stowe
Technology Product Manager, Pan-Pacific Mechanical
Chief Business Officer, SARA Oy
In this guide, industry leaders from ISEC, Inc., Lomans, Pan-Pacific Mechanical, SARA Oy, and Stowe shared:
• Why specialty contractors need to get collaboration right (and what they’ll gain if they do)
• How to best collaborate with designers during a project
• How to build stronger connections with general contractors
• What information needs to be shared with owners (and what formats work best)
Plus, you’ll hear from a designer, general contractor, and owner on whether or not they agree with the suggestions…
Early-stage collaboration beyond a company’s walls is critical to profitability, with poor communication costing the construction industry approximately $17 billion per year.
But most communication takes place within a company’s (virtual) walls, with 2.5 internal collaborators working on documents for every 1 external collaborator.
With all these parties stuck in silos, you can’t afford not to work together better. And as a general contractor, you sit at the center of it all, making sure everyone has the information they need.