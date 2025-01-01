SkillSmart InSight Integration

“As an organization, we want to know the economic impact we are making in our communities. It’s important to us, and it’s a differentiator because our clients also care about economic empowerment. We would have tracked this data even without SkillSmart, but now what used to take our team 40 to 60 hours a month to determine takes just a couple of hours.” - Lynn Littlejohn

“High-profile projects often have specific workforce requirements to report on diversity, residency, and other skilled trade employment data. SkillSmart is designed to capture this information and compile it into customized reports. Having SkillSmart adapt to our needs has significantly increased our efficiency and helps showcase the results of local workforce outreach efforts on our projects." - Dannis Mitchell