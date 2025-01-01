Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

STRUXI Integration

STRUXI
STRUXI is a simple construction-management platform that helps businesses root out problems and act with real-time insights by cost code, project, crew and employee.
Our mission is to deliver a software toolset that maximizes efficiency by empowering teams to easily track, analyze and manage time.
Autodesk and STRUXI Integration
STRUXI - Partner Card
struxi.app iPad
2022-Timeclock-Gif
STRUXI BI on iPad
STRUXI Client Testimonial
STRUXI Wheel
Works with:BIM 360 Build, Autodesk Build
The Integration

STRUXI enhances the timekeeping process with an easy-to-use app users can configure by project. Digital time punches create an audit trail, and the app can apply automated rounding rules to employee punches.
Cloud-based and lightwieght, all workers can learn STRUXI in a 5-minute training.

STRUXI is a simple construction-management platform that helps businesses root out problems and act with real-time insights by cost code, project, crew and employee.

Details

  • STRUXI Capture time clock make on-site timekeeping a breeze.
  • STRUXI Capture is an easy-to-use-app you can configure by project.
  • Take action with real-time insights by cost code, project, crew and employee.

Support:

Technology built bySTRUXI

Emailsupport@struxi.zendesk.com

Partner Websitestruxi.zendesk.com/hc/en-us

Partner Phone(262) 782-7702

For more information, please complete the form below.

Quotation mark

"It [STRUXI] increases productivity to do higher value stuff, and it's a combination of hard and soft cost savings that's scalable."

- Ryan Hale, Lithko

"An important factor to choose STRUXI as our labor management system was communication with you - always fast and professional, and interested in cooperation."

- Laura Barbara Vanaga, Primekks