Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

TopBuilder CRM Integration

TopBuilder CRM
ContractorBI™ and TopBuilder CRM empowers contractors to streamline their bidding processes and deliver real-time dashboards purpose-built for construction finance, bidding activity and operations. 
 
ContractorBI™ analyzes all your Bid Activity and Bid Performance in one easy location.
Integration forBuildingConnected
deeper_look_720p
ContractorBIsplash
dashboard
BidInvitationDashboard
quote
ActionableAnalytics
The Integration

ContractorBI™ and TopBuilder CRM empowers contractors to streamline their bidding processes and deliver real-time dashboards purpose-built for construction finance, bidding activity and operations. 
ContractorBI™ analyzes all your Bid Activity and Bid Performance in one easy location.

TopBuilder CRM is a collaborative construction specific business development, bid management solution where all your data, bids, dashboards, and tools are in one place, accessible from anywhere. 

Details

  • Captures, scores and assigns Bid Invitations directly from BuildingConnected
  • Automatically receive alerts, reminders, and even Outlook or Google Calendar appointments
  • Bids invitations for the same job are organized, tracked and analyzed under one Bid Opportunity

Resources:

TopBuilder Announces Integration With BuildingConnected

10 Core Construction Dashboards That Impact Growth and Profitability - TopBuilder

Project Bidding Made Easy for Electrical Contractors - TopBuilder

Previously, Hatzel &amp; Buehler spent substantial resources maintaining their own solution for trac...

Support:

Technology built byTopBuilder | ContractorBI™

Emailinfo@topbuildersolutions.com

Partner Websitewww.topbuildersolutions.com/

Partner Phone(855) 806-6648

For more information, please complete the form below.

Quotation mark

"TopBuilder’s Bid Management Software provides our organization with a resource to ensure that all 27 of our divisions are aware of invitations to bid and are meeting bidding deadlines."   Lorraine Stevens Financial Systems Manager Hatzel & Buehler

- Lorraine Stevens

"In my 30+ year career and 20+ software implementations in IT, I have not seen a more committed and customer-focused company.  Great job and thanks for investing your time. "

- IT Director, Collins Electrical

“TopBuilder’s Bid Management Software provides our organization with a resource to ensure that all nine of our divisions are aware of invitations to bid and are meeting bidding deadlines.”

- VP Corp Project Oversight, MB Haynes