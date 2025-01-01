Gain a competitive edge using the Preconstruction bundle offer. With unlimited access to best-in-class cloud-based preconstruction solutions, estimating and risk teams can stay connected and focus on winning more business and reducing risk upfront.

Centralize bid management Choose the right builders for every project with the most up-to-date network of over 1 million construction professionals.

Increase confidence in your estimate Save time and generate accurate quantities with a cloud-based 2D/3D takeoff solution.