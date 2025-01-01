Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Connect site and project management workflows.

Seamlessly collaborate and deliver projects on time and on budget with construction project and site management software.

Improve construction management and empower all builders with connected teams, workflows and data.

Project Management

Ensure projects stay on track; improve collaboration and reduce miscommunication, error and rework.

Quality Management

Track all issues in one place and resolve them earlier. Reduce costly rework and keep projects on schedule.

Safety Management

Develop easy-to-adopt, repeatable safety programmes and get all team members to take ownership of site safety.

Cost Control

Connect project management and site execution data to cost activities to understand root causes and scope cost impacts.

Deliver projects on time and on budget with the help of our easy-to-use and highly configurable tools.

Manage Schedules

Instantly share, collaborate and connect project schedules with site and office teams.

Connect RFIs

Create RFIs, manage the review process and connect RFIs to issues, change orders and meeting minutes.

Simplify Submittals

Create and track submittal items and manage all information in a single submittal log.

Improve Meetings

Track commitments made, link the essentials and keep an organised history of all meeting records.

Additional Features
Mobile Snag Lists

Easy-to-use snag list and digital closeout tools ensure that the work is complete and compliant.

Customised Reports

Generate and share reports with team members to keep everyone updated on work progress.

Predictive Insights

Gain visibility into high-risk issues that can affect cost, schedule, quality and safety.

Standardised Forms

Standardise data collection with customisable quality and safety checklists.

Unlock the potential of unified construction management software.

"When we heard about Autodesk Build and the way it could connect data, workflows, and teams, we knew we needed to try it. The benefits of using a common data environment were evident in the way our collaboration and communication improved drastically."

- Werner Herbots, CEO at Polytek

Optimise Project Management

Learn how a cloud-based platform can help you to optimise your construction project management workflows.

The Ultimate Guide to Submittals

Read our guide to learn about construction submittals, why they matter and how to streamline the process.

Create a Digital Strategy for RFIs

Learn how to streamline RFI workflows, identify and remove barriers and create a winning digital strategy for RFIs.

