Connect document management across the project lifecycle.

A centralised document management solution that acts as a single source of truth across the project lifecycle for all project teams.

A single, cloud-based platform for streamlining document management.

Manage 2D & 3D Designs

Publish and aggregate all multi-discipline models in a single folder to enable automated clash detection.

Link Files as References

Attach documents as references to RFIs, Meetings, Forms and Assets to improve collaboration and reduce miscommunication.

Centralise Issue Management

Effortlessly track and resolve quality issues across teams from a single centralised issue list.

Organise Turnover Documentation

Generate accurate, comprehensive turnover documentation in a single click for an up-to-date record and hard copy of a project.

Store and manage all project documents and data from design through to construction in a single platform.

Document Control

Get the right information into the right hands with structured folders and robust permission tools.

Document Approvals

Reduce manual efforts and automate the review of drawings, models and documents before publishing and sharing.

Document Collaboration

Communicate with markups and issues, enhancing collaboration between teams.

Design Review

Identify and prioritise design and engineering problems with mark-ups, issues, automated reviews and Construction IQ.

Additional Features
Transmittals

Easily create and share transmittals with project teams and track with a full audit trail.

Desktop Connector

Open, save, move, rename and delete files directly from your desktop with Desktop Connector.

Authoring Tool Integrations

Integrations with Autodesk tools like AutoCAD and Revit streamline workflows and reduce duplication.

2D and 3D Support

Seamlessly upload and view 2D drawings and 3D models, ensuring that teams have the right information.

Create your single source of truth.

"The benefit of moving data across each phase of the construction lifecycle is using the right information from the very beginning. Everything's connected and it brings that peace of mind that you're working off the right model and there's no second-guessing that something may be wrong."

- Fiorella Vasquez, Assistant Project Manager, Herrero Builders

Tech Spotlight: Connected Data

Learn how a common data environment connects teams across the project lifecycle, why it matters and how to start leveraging one.

A Beginner’s Guide to Connecting Construction Data and Documents

Read our guide to learn how drive construction site success using a common data platform.

ISO 19650 Workflows Demo

Watch a demo to see how you can configure and standardise ISO 19650 project naming conventions on a connected document management solution.

