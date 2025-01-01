Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Win more work with online tenders.

Quickly identify new job opportunities and track tenders at every stage of the tendering process from one centralised place.

See where every tender stands.

View all tender invites across your entire office or division from one place. Track project files, site visits, due dates and more. Know what needs to get done, who’s responsible for it and when it’s due.

Keep track of tender invites, site visits, due dates and more with online tenders for subcontractors.

Save time with automated tender tracking.

Avoid manual tender consolidation by forwarding tenders from any source, automatically populating your tenders.

Group similar jobs from different GCs together for easy tracking. Assign jobs to the right team member and stop duplicative work.

Save time with automated tender tracking by assigning tenders to the right team member and grouping similar tenders together.

Tender smarter and win the work you want.

Get the answers you need to win the work you want. Check win rates, track team performance and see how your business is doing so that you can make informed business decisions.

Tender smarter and win more work by checking tendering history, analytics and reports.

Start winning more work by tendering smarter.

Learn more about how builders can collaborate throughout all phases of construction.

Solicit tenders using tender management software icon.
Solicit Tenders

Easily switch from tendering on work to soliciting tenders for the same project to get tenders out the door faster.

ico-calendar-sync
Tender Calendar

Keep everyone in the loop with one shared team calendar that's synced to all your devices.

ico_insight-driven
Tender Analytics

Get insights into your company’s tendering history and track business performance.

ico_model-conditioning
2D Takeoffs

Instantly quantify 2D views in order to generate accurate tenders from your online tenders.

Quotation mark

"Bid Board Pro enables us to easily track, coordinate and manage numerous projects at the touch of a button. With increased visibility into our pipeline, we’re able to tender more, tender smarter and drive quality."

- Chris Anderson, Sales Estimator, Sorella Group

A Speciality Contractor’s Guide to Tendering Technology

The right tendering technology is an investment that ensures long-term success.

How Bradley Concrete Improves Their Preconstruction Process

Discover how top speciality contractors use BuildingConnected to manage tenders and power their preconstruction process.

10 Tips to Win More Tenders

Subs should focus on winning the jobs they truly want and that will be most profitable for their business.

