Make critical decisions faster with one mobile app for Autodesk Build, Autodesk BIM Collaborate, and Autodesk Docs.
Access the following products with the Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile app
Improve construction management and empower all builders with connected teams, workflows, and data.
Centralise document management for a single source of truth across the project lifecycle for all project teams.
Connect design and construction teams with unified model aggregation, clash resolution, and issue tracking across desktop and cloud.
Co-author designs, perform design reviews, and automate model coordination with trades in the office and the site.
Find information with quick sheet viewing and intuitive model navigation.
Call attention to project updates, changes, and critical information across projects.
Sync project data and enjoy access to information offline.
Create and view all design, quality, and safety issues.
Create an RFI and get notified when your question is answered.
Complete all safety, quality, and daily reports.
Share project context through photographs from the job site.
Access approved submittals immediately.
Find information with quick sheet viewing and intuitive model navigation.
Call attention to project updates, changes, and critical information across projects.
Sync project data and enjoy access to information offline.
Create and view all design, quality, and safety issues.
Create an RFI and get notified when your question is answered.
Complete all safety, quality, and daily reports.
Share project context through photographs from the job site.
Access approved submittals immediately.
Yes, the Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile app is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play.
Autodesk Build, Autodesk Docs, Autodesk BIM Collaborate, Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, and PlanGrid are available via the mobile application.
The Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile app is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play.
Yes, the Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile app can view 2D drawings and 3D models on site.
Yes, the Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile app can create markups on site.
The Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile app can create or log issues on site for design collaboration, quality, or safety workflows.
Whether pre-functional tests, safety observations, or quality inspections, the Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile application is able to use the Forms tool to provide checklists.