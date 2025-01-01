CONSTRUCTION SOFTWARE FOR SUBCONTRACTORS

Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Give team members access to current project data to help them focus on their work and make better decisions.

The world's leading subcontractors rely on construction software from Autodesk to help their teams make better decisions, from anywhere on the construction site.

Give your site teams an easy-to-use tool purpose built for their needs.

Push updated design information to everyone in the project and decrease rework.

Use AI to analyse project information to help make decisions that reduce risk.

Deliver projects on time and on budget with the help of our easy-to-use and highly configurable tools.

Tender Management

All project drawings, wherever you need them.

Simplify drawing management and distribute updated sheets to all your team members digitally. Use mark-up tools to call attention to details on your drawings and share with your team for better collaboration. Built for a mobile experience.

Real-world results

Saved in costs per project

Using Build for document management helps Fredon reduce costs on infrastructure projects.

Fredon
Reduction in project kickoff time

Standardising workflows on Autodesk Build helps OMG get started faster.

Oahu Metal Glazing
Increase in company revenue

Moving tender management to BuildingConnected improved Bradley’s entire tendering process.

Bradley Concrete
Saved on a single project

Tracking asset statuses helped Atomatic keep suppliers accountable.

Atomatic Mechanical

As powerful as it is simple, Autodesk Construction Cloud is the construction software of choice from foundations to finishes, and everyone in between.

Breathe easy with more informed decision making

Connect all your project information in one place to keep it actionable across the project lifecycle. From design to fabrication, and install to commissioning, Autodesk keeps the most valuable information for you in one place to help your teams work more effectively and make the best decisions.

Learn why over three quarters of the top 50 ENR Subcontractors choose Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Modular Power Solutions standardises manufacturing process

MPS uses Autodesk to make its design and construction process repeatable to reduce cost and risk.

Read story

Oahu Metal & Glazing experiences 75% time-savings

OMG consolidated construction software to standardise data capture and improve document management.

Read story

Hermanson automates and connects fabrication process

With connected fabrication and site workflows, Hermanson saves time and improves reporting.

Read story

Frequently asked questions for Autodesk contractor software

Is Autodesk Construction Cloud subcontractor software just for large subcontractors?

No, Autodesk Construction Cloud is for contractors of all sizes. Larger contractors can utilise all features of the platform, smaller contractors can use just what they need.

What are the main features of Autodesk Construction Cloud subcontractor software?

Our software offers a range of features depending on your specific needs. Some of the key capabilities include:

  • Site collaboration: Keep team members everywhere connected to the latest designs and project information to keep your schedule
  • Document management: Keep all designs, spec sheets and project documents in one central place to ensure you’re working from the latest info.
  • Tender management: Issue more tenders, increase tender accuracy and manage every detail from one place to improve win rates.
  • Estimating and takeoff: Easily and accurately estimate project costs based on materials, labour, equipment and other factors.
How can I get started with Autodesk Construction Cloud subcontractor software?

To get started with our software, get in touch with sales to learn more and visit the pricing page for more details. We will guide you through the process and help you choose the best solution for your business needs.

How can Autodesk Construction Cloud subcontractor software help my business?

Our subcontractor software is built to optimise and streamline your business processes, from tendering on projects to project completion. It helps you stay organised, improve communication with clients and team members, track progress and costs, manage resources efficiently and ultimately increase profitability.

Is Autodesk Construction Cloud subcontractor software suitable for all types of subcontractors?

Our software is designed to cater to a wide range of trades, from electrical and mechanical contractors to concrete and finishing trade contractors. It can also be customised to meet the specific needs of your business and industry.

Can I integrate Autodesk Construction Cloud subcontractor software with other business tools?

Yes, our software is designed to integrate seamlessly with other business tools such as accounting software and scheduling software. Autodesk Connect has over 200 pre-built integrations available with business-critical systems. This allows for a more efficient workflow and better data management across different systems.