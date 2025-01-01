Meet project requirements with workflows that support the ISO 19650 standard. Save time and rework with customisable project settings, and easy-to-use and automated workflows.
Create, manage and enforce a naming standard across project files to ensure standardisation. Easily customise and configure standard and related attribute fields.
A validator ensures files uploaded conform with the project naming standard. Quickly update the necessary fields with drop-down menu selections and bulk editing.
Ensure seamless file upload processes with a holding area for files that do not conform to the project naming standard. Navigate to the holding area to continue the renaming of documents, validate and then complete the upload process.
Reduce guesswork and save time with connected project naming standards enforcement. Streamline workflows with native integrations across Autodesk tools such as Revit, AutoCAD and Desktop Connector.
Comprehensive site and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.
Centralised document management solution that acts as a single source of truth across the project lifecycle for all project teams.
Connect design and construction teams with unified model aggregation, clash resolution, and issue tracking across desktop and cloud.