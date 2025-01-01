Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
ISO 19650 WORKFLOWS

Configure and standardise ISO 19650 project naming conventions on a connected document management solution.

Meet project requirements with workflows that support the ISO 19650 standard. Save time and rework with customisable project settings, and easy-to-use and automated workflows.

Preview and enforce the naming standard.

Create, manage and enforce a naming standard across project files to ensure standardisation. Easily customise and configure standard and related attribute fields.

Validate the naming standard.

A validator ensures files uploaded conform with the project naming standard. Quickly update the necessary fields with drop-down menu selections and bulk editing.

Streamline workflows with a holding area.

Ensure seamless file upload processes with a holding area for files that do not conform to the project naming standard. Navigate to the holding area to continue the renaming of documents, validate and then complete the upload process.

Increase efficiency with integrations.

Reduce guesswork and save time with connected project naming standards enforcement. Streamline workflows with native integrations across Autodesk tools such as Revit, AutoCAD and Desktop Connector.

See ISO 19650 workflows in action.

