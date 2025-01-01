Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
DASHBOARDS

Reduce risk and prioritise work with centralised project analytics.

Gain visibility into project performance, prioritised daily activities and high-risk issues with configurable and shareable dashboards.

Easily view project and company-wide performance.

Leverage project-level dashboards for summaries and snapshots into critical and actionable information. Analyse performance across multiple projects with account-level dashboards to make more informed business decisions.

View real-time project status.

Get a personalised, actionable view into project status with the Home dashboard. See assigned work, recent activity, project milestones, weather forecasts and team status.

Identify high-risk areas.

Resolve issues before they have a larger impact with the predictive ability of Construction IQ. Using machine learning, Construction IQ scans project data and identifies high-risk areas that impact design, quality, safety or project controls.

Integrate data from third-party applications.

Include data from third-party applications such as scheduling and estimating software, site cameras or artificial intelligence tools from the card library to build a complete picture of the project.

Provide visibility for the whole team.

Create customised dashboards and share with project members, providing different roles, users or companies with relevant dashboards. Or create your own private dashboard for additional project insight.

See Dashboards in action.

Comprehensive site and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.

Connect design and construction teams with unified model aggregation, clash resolution, and issue tracking across desktop and cloud.

