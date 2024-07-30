Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Construction Data Summit: Navigating Your Data Journey Across the Ecosystem

KPIs, Dashboards and Data Lakes, Oh My!

The topic of ‘data’ can be overwhelming. What do we mean by ‘data’? How do we store it? What actionable insights can we pull from it? In this three-part webinar series, we will answer your burning data-related questions. In these events with already 2,500+ registrants, you will learn:

  • Why it’s important to measure KPIs for your business and how to get started
  • Real-life examples of how other industry leaders are thinking about their data strategy
  • How to aggregate data across your tech stack and dive deeper with data integrations

Actionable Analytics Reports & Top Construction KPIs to Measure

July 30 2024, 4:30pm UTC
Cut out the noise and find the metrics that matter to you.

Ever wonder if you are measuring the right KPIs for your business? Companies have their own unique set of metrics to help them measure performance. But we’ll focus on the trends and benchmarks that ensure you are on the right path. Join us for a deep dive on all things KPI and learn:

  • How to start thinking and preparing your data around KPIs
  • Benchmarks of how your industry peers are measuring their performance
  • Why construction teams today need KPIs more than ever
Speakers

Manu Venugopal

Sr. Manager of Product Management, Autodesk

Mark Austin

Accelerated Value Executive, Autodesk

From Insight to Innovation: A Real-Life Data Journey

July 31 2024, 4:30pm UTC
Ready to see a case study of data tracking and reporting in action?

Whether you are just getting started on your data management journey, or you are in the middle of figuring it all out, having some real-life examples of what others are doing might give you the confidence or extra boost you need to charge forward.

Join us as we hear from Heather Soderquist, VP of Construction Innovation at Jacobsen Construction, to learn firsthand how she thinks about data management and what dashboards and reports she finds most useful.

Speakers

John Prior

Subject Matter Expert, Construction Analytics, Autodesk

Heather Soderquist

VP of Innovation, Jacobsen Construction

May the (Data) Force Be with You: A Jedi Guide to Managing Your Data Across the Ecosystem

August 1 2024, 4:30pm UTC
A Jedi Guide to Managing Your Data Across the Ecosystem

In another galaxy (far, far away) you might not need to manage ‘data’. But here on earth construction teams need to get the most out of their data, and likely they are not just using one solution, so aggregating and connecting data is more important than ever. Join us to hear more about how you can:

  • Start thinking about collecting and storing data
  • Leverage and connect data with integrations
  • Learn next level ways of how to get the most from your data
Speakers

Eveart Foster

Integrations Subject Matter Expert, Autodesk

Joe Fields

Sr. Manager, Business Intelligence & Reporting, Autodesk

