Healthcare Peer Exchange

Connecting healthcare organizations around the globe to exchange best practices, wins, and lessons learned that will impact the environment of care:

  • A safe space for your peers to be able to share best practices with one another

  • Get to dive into deeper and more advanced workflows that you wouldn’t normally find on an Autodesk Webinar.

  • Presented by YOUR peers. Connecting YOU to your peers and GCs to elevate the way you manage your facilities.

  • Helping Autodesk create the most valuable tool for your needs, based on your feedback.

  • Hands on Customer Success Team

October - Healthcare Peer Exchange

October 1 2024, 7:00pm UTC
Cut out the noise and find the metrics that matter to you.

Feel overwhelmed trying to stay ahead of changes and decisions when countless project documents are all over the place? Maintaining a centralized document management solution can help you and your teams catch mistakes earlier and ensure the right information is readily available to the right stakeholders – and you can do just that in Autodesk Construction Cloud. Join product experts and learn the basics on:

  • The importance of maintaining a document management solution
  • Best practices on how to manage folders, files, permissions and ultimately risk
  • Core capabilities in Autodesk Construction Cloud to manage files across the project lifecycle
Speakers

Mark Mergenschoer

Technical Solutions Expert, Autodesk

Tara Brice

Customer Success Manager, Autodesk

November - Healthcare Peer Exchange

November 12 2024, 7:00pm UTC
Centralize your docs for enhanced document management across the project lifecycle.

Ever walk into a room to find something important, only to realize you were in the wrong room? Navigating all the documents in your construction project’s tech stack can oftentimes feel like that. Whether your tech stack is two, five, or even ten tools, it’s important to maintain a centralized document management ecosystem to help you and your teams find exactly what you need to stay ahead of project changes – Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) Connect can help.

Get your questions answered live and join these product experts as they demonstrate how ACC Connect can optimize your document management processes and share:

  • The importance of maintaining a centralized document management solution
  • How you can enhance the collaboration of your construction files
  • The power of leveraging ACC Connect to integrate data into Autodesk Construction Cloud
Speakers

