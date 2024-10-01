Healthcare Peer Exchange

A safe space for your peers to be able to share best practices with one another
Get to dive into deeper and more advanced workflows that you wouldn’t normally find on an Autodesk Webinar.
Presented by YOUR peers. Connecting YOU to your peers and GCs to elevate the way you manage your facilities.
Helping Autodesk create the most valuable tool for your needs, based on your feedback.
Hands on Customer Success Team
Feel overwhelmed trying to stay ahead of changes and decisions when countless project documents are all over the place? Maintaining a centralized document management solution can help you and your teams catch mistakes earlier and ensure the right information is readily available to the right stakeholders – and you can do just that in Autodesk Construction Cloud. Join product experts and learn the basics on:
Mark Mergenschoer
Technical Solutions Expert, Autodesk
Tara Brice
Customer Success Manager, Autodesk
Ever walk into a room to find something important, only to realize you were in the wrong room? Navigating all the documents in your construction project’s tech stack can oftentimes feel like that. Whether your tech stack is two, five, or even ten tools, it’s important to maintain a centralized document management ecosystem to help you and your teams find exactly what you need to stay ahead of project changes – Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) Connect can help.
Get your questions answered live and join these product experts as they demonstrate how ACC Connect can optimize your document management processes and share:
