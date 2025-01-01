BIMetriX Integration

With this integration, now, all models in BIM 360 are accessible directly from BIMetriX, along with the different versions of the files. This information can be updated, so teams on the construction site have access to the latest data for planning and control.
BIMetriX provides a simple, intuitive, cloud-based solution for construction planning and control using BIM directly on the construction site.
