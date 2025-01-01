Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
BriefBuilder Integration

BriefBuilder
BriefBuilder is the construction industry's #1 solution for requirements management. Our software allows you to define, analyze, verify and manage project requirements in a very systematic way–thereby minimizing the risk of defects, compliance gaps and rework.
Enhance your requirements and support your verification result managed in BriefBuilder by connecting your requirements and verifications to documents managed in Autodesk Construction Cloud / BIM360.

  • Define, analyze, verify and manage all your project requirements in one place with BriefBuilder
  • Link your requirements to supporting documents stored in Autodesk Construction Cloud
  • Link documents from Autodesk Construction Cloud to your verifications in BriefBuilder

We have used BriefBuilder to create standardized requirement templates for all relevant room types—patient rooms, waiting areas, etc etc—which we can easily re-use and adapt for specific projects—be it small renovations or entirely new floors or buildings.

- JJ Zijl, Erasmus Univ. Medical Center

Lab projects come with loads and loads of requirements. BriefBuilder helps us to capture, organize, analyse and communicate all these requirements in a very systematic way—keeping the chaos at bay, so to speak

- Barry van Sloten, Delft University

BriefBuilder enables us to be very exact about the workplace quality and user experience we want to achieve in our projects. We use it to capture strategic ambitions, for example concerning sustainability, but also for the nitty-gritty stuff such as specifications for power outlets and workstation ergonomics.

- Kjersti Bjørkeng Størdal, GPA