CamDo Construction Camera Integration

The Integration

Seamless integration into PlanGrid increases the visibility and reduces the workload to get timely visual data.

All of your CamDo captured photos are available within the photos module within the PlanGrid environment to feed into your existing workflows.

Sync footage from CamDo CloudX to PlanGrid

Timelapse photography using GoPro cameras.

Upload photos captured with your CamDo Construction Camera from to PlanGrid.

Details