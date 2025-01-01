Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Cintoo Integration

Cintoo
The Cintoo Platform turns massive 3D laser scan data into cloud and BIM compatible Reality Data that can be shared, viewed, annotated, measured or distributed for Scan-to-BIM workflows in a collaborative way. Cintoo Cloud also enables Scan-vs-BIM workflow for progress monitoring and QA / QC process.
Works with:Autodesk Build,
The Integration

The Cintoo Platform transforms each scan position into a 3D mesh that is 10 to 20 times smaller than the source point cloud. This mesh-based scan data is then streamed very fast in WebGL browsers. 3D BIM model can be overlaid in the viewer to check for differences and create issues (BCF). 

Cintoo Cloud turns massive 3D laser scans into mesh-based Reality Capture Data, enabling Scan-to-BIM workflows and Scan-versus-BIM comparisons.

Details

  • Share and distribute the laser scan data with project members with no compromise on accuracy.
  • View, annotate, measure the laser scan data from the insights tab.
  • Compare the as-built (laser scans) and the design intent (3D BIM) during construction in ACC.
  • Distribute the scan data via the cloud as point cloud or 3D mesh for Scan-to-BIM.

Compare laser scans with BIM models to negate unforeseen costs!&nbsp;Download this free white paper ...

Quotation mark

Now Cintoo Cloud is an intrinsic part of how we collaborate with stakeholders and demonstrate value to our clients. The technology is compatible with data from Faro, Leica, or Reigl scanners while integrating with our design solutions including BIM 360, and is so easy to use.

- Kevin Grover, Land Surveyor, Stantec

Not only does Cintoo Cloud save our business time, it’s improved our communication with non-technical stakeholders and proved to be a vital tool for quality assurance. I can’t stress enough how much of a difference Cintoo Cloud has made to the productivity of our business.

- Myles Martin, Principal, M3 Design Group

No other software has allowed us to transfer and view data as easily as Cintoo Cloud. It’s delivered phenomenal value to our business for a very reasonable cost. Cintoo Cloud is now a daily part of our project workflows that has revolutionized the way our business works with Scan Capture Data.

- Christian Luchun, VDC Director, Clayco