Cloudsfer by Tzunami Integration

Cloudsfer by Tzunami
Cloudsfer was developed by Tzunami Inc. – a pioneering content migration company and leading provider of enterprise content management (ECM) migration solutions. For over a decade, Tzunami providing services to large organizations such as the US Army, FBI, Airbus, Pfizer, Ford and many more.
Detailed Migration Report
Works with:BIM 360 Build, Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Build
The Integration

Cloudsfer supports migrations and backups either from the cloud and from on premise systems into any cloud and even to your local environment (file system). With Cloudsfer, you own your data, we do not store it and all communications between the systems are encrypted.
 

Create incremental backups from/to Autodesk Build:
Transfer, sync and backup your on premise & cloud data into Autodesk Build and from Autodesk Build to File System or any cloud storage

Details

  • Backup with Ransomware Protection
  • Virtual Recycle Bin | Effortless Restoration
  • 20 + systems cloud and On-premise systems using one easy to use UI
  • Choose the backup time frame when it fits you best (daily, weekly etc.)
  • Customization - custom tailored solutions
  • Our solution can replicate your data from BIM 360 & Autodesk Build to your local environment
  • The backup is done automatically by Cloudsfer, handle any number and data size
  • Secure backup Agent - running within client local infrastructure without any security configurations
  • Delta Migration at a click of a button | Detailed Report
  • Allow running multiple migration plans

Building teams today may use a variety of different software across project workflows and groups, and they need a way to keep all of that information organized. The data migration capabilities Cloudsfer offers will enable teams using Autodesk Build to further streamline their project information management and maintain one single source of truth to keep everyone on the same page.

- James Cook, Autodesk

"ARCADIS IS VERY SATISFIED WITH THE COLLABORATION WITH CLOUDSFER, THEIR INVOLVEMENT AND AVAILABILITY IN THE MIGRATION WEEKENDS TO ASSIST US"   Wim Versloot Project Manager Engineering Applications

- Wim Versloot, Arcadis

We all have finished the migration projects successfully and on behalf of the whole project team I want to thank for your strong involvement in this project and all your input, suggestions and effort were an important part of the success of this projects. Showing what you can offer and how you can help in a big project like this is more powerful than a big advertising campaign

- Ruud van Tongeren, IT Functional