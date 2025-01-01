Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
CupixWorks Integration

CupixWorks
Cupix is the trusted partner for delivering the most powerful and easiest to deploy 3D digital twin platform to builders and owners. Capture your jobsite with a 360 camera and our platform allows you to perform remote site navigation, progress tracking, as-built vs. BIM analysis and more. 
Works with:Autodesk Build,
The Integration

CupixWorks transforms 360° photos or videos into a 3D digital twin. Mount the 360° camera on your hard hat (or selfie stick) and walk your Jobsite. Cupix automatically creates a Google Street View-like 3D digital twin of your Jobsite, which you can virtually walk online and share with colleagues.

CupixWorks creates 3D Digital Twins of your construction projects accessible anytime, anywhere only using consumer-grade 360° cameras.  Add a 360° visual context to your ACC documents and minimize miscommunications. 

Details

  • Perform side-by-side compare against BIM models within Autodesk Build
  • Import 3D Models stored in Autodesk Build
  • Create Issues & RFIs from Siteview

Support:

Technology built byCupix, Inc.

Emailcs.works@cupix.com

Partner Websitesupport.cupix.works/support/home

