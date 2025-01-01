eMOD Integration

Adding eMOD’s crucial safety and compliance information to Autodesk Construction Cloud provides project teams and a comprehensive dashboard perspective with their safety practices and reports so they can monitor team safety and make informed decisions based on the context of their projects.
Project stakeholders and executives can quickly embed eMOD’s construction safety tools directly in their Autodesk Build or BIM 360 Project Home dashboards.
