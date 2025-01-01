Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

FARO Integration

FARO
FARO® is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology. The company develops and manufactures leading edge solutions that enable high-precision 3D capture, measurement and analysis.
Integration forBIM 360
The Integration

SCENE WebShare Cloud is a cloud-based hosting platform, offering real-time access to the latest reality data for worldwide project management and BIM workflows. It supports 3D reality data of unlimited size and independent of their source of capture to be stored, viewed, evaluated and shared.

FARO® SCENE WebShare Cloud: A cloud-based platform for secure reality data sharing, collaborative project management and Scan-to-BIM workflow hosting worldwide via the Internet. 

Details

  • Easy to learn, simple to use and affordable to implement.
  • Export functionality enables new time-saving workflows.
  • Provides immediate access to all project partners.

Support:

Technology built byFARO

Emailbim360partnercard@autodesk.com

Partner Websiteknowledge.autodesk.com/support/b

For more information, please complete the form below.