The Integration

Automatically route & store your completed GoFormz mobile forms to the appropriate Autodesk Build folders based on form data. This centralizes record-keeping, accelerates document and form processing, and securely streamlines your workflows.

With GoFormz, businesses can capture data using digital forms on mobile devices like phones and tablets, and on computers. The GoFormz integration allows users to instantly route completed mobile forms to Autodesk Build and BIM 360.

Details