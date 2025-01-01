GreenBadger Integration

Cloud based technology paired with project specific training, LEED tips and tricks, and ongoing project team support. Our cross-platform, cloud-based solution connects your team so everyone has access to real time updates, can document from the field, and automate repetitive, time consuming tasks.
Green Badger is a comprehensive solution for equipping project teams of all levels of experience with the tools they need to document LEED as efficiently as possible.
Support:
Technology built byGreen Badger
Emailbim360partnercard@autodesk.com
Partner Websiteknowledge.autodesk.com/support/b