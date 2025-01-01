IMAJION Collaboration Platform Integration

The Integration

IMAJION allows users to operate hands free and share their view and voice through AR with remote participants in real time conferences. Users synchronize their BIM360 projects to IMAJION to communicate with teammates, store recordings in BIM360 automatically, and share files like drawings or models.

IMAJION is a web collaboration platform connecting AEC project teams on site, at the office, and remote around the world. Users onsite in AR and at the office/home can mark up the site, share files like plans from BIM360, and record calls to BIM360.

Details