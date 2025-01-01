Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Power Search Integration

Power Search
BlackSmithSoft provides a cloud-based platform that combines all project-essential elements in one place including BIM models, schedules, bill of quantity, costs, budgets, documents, field progress, and dashboard reporting.
Power Search MKT 2021.2
Power Search 2021 - Main Screen
Power Search 2021 - Excel output
Power Search 2021 - Editor Mode - Bulk Attribute
Power Search 2021 - Editor Mode - Copy results
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration

Integrated with ACC and BIM 360, Power Search lets you search file names, versions, dates, created by/on, last modified, last modified by, file types, and Custom Attributes. With the new Editor Mode, Custom Attributes can be updated using Excel, bulk and search results copied to ACC/BIM 360.

Power Search for Autodesk Construction Cloud® extends the file searching, updating, copying, and location capabilities of BIM 360 and Docs.

Details

  • Links to ACC and allows users to do multi-criteria, custom attributes and other searches.
  • Editor mode allows for Custom Attribute updating using Excel or bulk updating.
  • Allows search results to be filtered in Excel and files copied to copied to any folder.

Support:

Technology built byBlackSmithSoft B.V.

Emailinfo@blacksmithsoft.com

Partner Websitepower.blacksmithsoft.com/

“With many documents being uploaded, revised and distributed through our BIM 360 system on a daily basis and across 3 time zones, we wanted to help our teams locate files by dates, users, versions and other key variables. We chose Power Search as we saw it fitting very well with our overall document workflow and our remote work requirements. Plus, it was easy to use.”

- Rachad Dernaika, Pegel Chairman