Raken Integration

Raken
Raken provides mobile-first technology to streamline field workflows for the construction industry. Raken's digital toolbox connects the field to the office with daily reports, time cards, toolbox talks, photo management, production tracking, safety and quality checklists and more. 
Works with:Autodesk Build,
The Integration

Connect and sync unlimited Raken daily reports created from work logs, notes, photos, surveys, and weather information logged directly from the field in the Raken mobile app. Work directly within the embedded experience on the Project Dashboard to use Raken without leaving Autodesk Build.

Raken digital toolbox connects the field to the office daily reports, time cards, project insights, photo management, production tracking, safety and quality checklists and more. 

Details

  • Allows for dailies, Super Dailies, & attachments from Raken to be synced into BIM 360 documents tab.
  • Add work logs, subcontractor information, safety observations, equipment, visitors, and materials.
  • Create, review, sign, and share PDF's of your daily reports in minutes.
  • Access your Raken accounting using the embedded experience within the ACC's Project Dashboard

Resources:

https://get.rakenapp.com/raken-autodesk-daily-report-example

https://get.rakenapp.com/raken-autodesk-safety-checklist

Support:

Technology built byRaken

Emailhelp@rakenapp.com

Partner Websitehelp.rakenapp.com/en/?utm_source

Partner Phone(866) 438-0646

Quotation mark

The app has been an asset on multiple projects. The ease of use has helped us streamline our daily reporting process.

- Dino Romero, Pacific Inc

Easy to use, convenient app that cuts down on paperwork time, compared to the old method of filling out a spreadsheet every day.

- Adam Johson, Golden Sands GC

With Raken, all the information is at my fingertips. Everything that a good daily report needs is done for me at the press of a button.

- JW Danforth