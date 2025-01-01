Raken Integration

Connect and sync unlimited Raken daily reports created from work logs, notes, photos, surveys, and weather information logged directly from the field in the Raken mobile app. Work directly within the embedded experience on the Project Dashboard to use Raken without leaving Autodesk Build.
Raken digital toolbox connects the field to the office daily reports, time cards, project insights, photo management, production tracking, safety and quality checklists and more.
