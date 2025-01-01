Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Safe Site Check In Integration

Safe Site Check In
Automatically create daily manpower & visitor log report into your Autodesk Build Docs archive.
Onboarding and QR badging to check in/out workers and visitors by phone, or print badges for tablet scan.
Safety training, free tool talk sites, hazmat data sheets, notifications, worker profiles.
Safe Site_v.3
Analytics Daily Log
Check In Terms
Customize Contact Info
Green
Sites
The Integration

SSCI launched in 2020 as a pandemic solution and quickly grew into an essential jobsite management tool trusted by hundreds of GC's across thousands of projects with hundreds of thousands of workers and millions of check ins across the US, Canada, UK and Australia.

Details

  • Automatically create daily manpower & visitor log reports into your Autodesk Build docs archive.
  • Deploys in minutes no training, downloads, or IT resources needed. Use any device or browser.
  • Daily log data validates hourly wage, invoices and other claims by workers or subs.

Resources:

Support:

Technology built bySafe Site Check In

Emailsupport@safesitecheckin.com

Partner Websitesafesitecheckin.com/support

Partner Phone(971) 236-2975

Quotation mark

Saves us four hours a day and our workers time on manual data entry.

- Max Brandt, VP Operations, i-Kota

Helps us keep track of who is on our jobsites and keeps us and our clients feeling safe.

- Antonia Leong, Upscale Construction

When we needed a safe, secure way to manage workers in the field and in the office, we researched the latest mobile check-in apps. Based on a thorough evaluation, our extensive safety and privacy requirements, and a cost conscious budget, Safe Site Check In was the obvious choice.

- Rod Courtney, Safety Director, Ampirical