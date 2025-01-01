Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
SiteSense Integration

SiteSense
Intelliwave Technologies' SiteSense® products are global and award-winning Web and Mobile-based software solutions for identification and tracking of construction materials, equipment, and tools on all sizes of industrial, infrastructure, and buildings projects.
Integration forBuild
SiteSense - Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration Summary - February 2022
1 - Dashboard
2 - SiteSense PO
3 - SiteSense Receipt
4 - Cost Payment
5 - SiteSense Asset
Works with:BIM 360 Build, Autodesk Docs, Cost Management, Partner Card, Autodesk Build
The Integration

Syncs POs to SiteSense to create goods receipts which sync back as payment applications.
Assets are created into SiteSense and status updated to Autodesk.
 
Requires an active SiteSense subscription. After adding this integration, please contact SiteSense Support to finish configuring the integration.

Integrates with Cost, Doc, and Assets to create Purchase Orders, Material Needs, and unique resources in SiteSense. While syncing back goods receipts and updating asset statuses.

Details

  • Automatically create Materials Needs in SiteSense from Document Management to forecast availability
  • Sync Purchase Orders from Cost to SiteSense for material receiving
  • Verify Purchase Order deliveries from goods receipts and project expenses from material issuance
  • Streamline Asset Management, utilizing inventory and asset workflows syncing from SiteSense to Build
  • SiteSense Partner Card from the Insights Tab in Autodesk Build and on the Project Home in BIM 360

Resources:

Intelliwave Technologies Releases Enhanced SiteSense® Integrations with Autodesk Construction Cloud for Document, Cost and Asset Management

Site Materials Management App

Support:

Technology built byIntelliwave Technologies

Emailsupport@sitesensecloud.com

Partner Websitewww.intelliwavetechnologies.com/

Partner Phone1 (587) 414-1923

