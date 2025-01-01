SiteSense Integration

The Integration

Syncs POs to SiteSense to create goods receipts which sync back as payment applications.

Assets are created into SiteSense and status updated to Autodesk.



Requires an active SiteSense subscription. After adding this integration, please contact SiteSense Support to finish configuring the integration.

Integrates with Cost, Doc, and Assets to create Purchase Orders, Material Needs, and unique resources in SiteSense. While syncing back goods receipts and updating asset statuses.

Details