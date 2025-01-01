Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Solibri Integration

Solibri
Solibri is the leading provider of BIM Quality Assurance and Quality Control software. Providing out-of-the-box solutions for architects, engineers, construction and all other project participants to validate BIM models, check for compliance, coordinate design process, review design and analyze data.
Integration forBuild
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration

This integration allows Solibri users to open and save files directly from their BIM360/ACC® projects. This helps users to have a more seamless workflow with our software and eliminates the need to maintain multiple local copies of your files. 

Solibri is a quality assurance software solution that analyzes BIM models for integrity, quality, and physical safety. It is used by our user to identify and resolve issues already in the design before they become costly problems in the field.

Details

  • Solibri users can open IFC, SMC, and PDF files stored in ACC / BIM 360
  • Users are getting a notification in Solibri, when a file is updated in the ACC / BIM 360 project
  • BIM Modells Files can be updated manually or automatically,
  • Users can save SMC files back from Solibri in an ACC / BIM 360

Resources:

Solibri | Solibri 9.13.1 Release Highlights: Solibri and Autodesk…

Support:

Technology built bySolibri Inc.

Emailsupport@solibri.com

Partner Websitehelp.solibri.com/hc/en-us/articl

