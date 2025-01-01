TransferApp Integration

You no longer have to download your files locally and re-upload them on the desired destination. Transfer app allows you to use your BIM 360 login credentials to access your projects, hubs and accounts, navigate through your files and select the desired files to transfer and transfer them.
TransferApp allows you to transfer your files between different Autodesk® BIM360® Docs and Team accounts, projects and folders.
