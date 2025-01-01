Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
what3words Integration

what3words is the simplest way to talk about location. It has divided the world into a grid of 3m x 3m squares and has given each square a unique what3words address. This means that everyone can refer to any precise location using three simple words.
Integration forPartner Card
what3words
The Integration

Access the what3words online map directly in Autodesk Build or BIM 360 Project Home dashboards to help your team easily communicate and identify precise locations using just 3 words.

Simple to communicate- Find any location with 3 words
Increased efficiency- Identify precise site locations, building entrances or unaddressed areas
Accurate&Actionable data- Collect 3m sq locations from users
Global Solution- Available in 50 languages

Details

  • Embed and access the what3words online map into Project Home dashboards
  • Communicate precise locations directly in Autodesk Construction Cloud
  • Discover, search for, share and navigate the 3 word address of a specific location
  • Get the corresponding 3 word address from GPS coordinates and vice versa

Resources:

Add what3words to your GIS and tools | what3words

Network Rail improves operational efficiency with what3words | what3words

Support:

Technology built bywhat3words

Emailsupport@what3words.com

Partner Websitewhat3words.com/contact-us

