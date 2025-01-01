XYZ Reality Integration

Visualise and manage issues and tasks in BIM 360. Inspect the model on-site and share details, pictures and videos linked to precise locations. Identify clashes before they take place. Verify works during installation directly from the coordinated model, validate, and sign-off works in real-time.
Atom is the world’s first Engineering-Grade AR headset. Combining a construction hardhat, AR displays and an in-built computer, construction teams can view 3D models to millimetre accuracy on-site, eliminate rework, and Build it Right, First Time.
