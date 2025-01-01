Zoom Video Integration

Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Zoom brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems.
Works with:BIM 360 Build
This integration gives meeting organizers the ability to automatically generate a Zoom meeting directly from a meeting record. When meeting participants access the agenda within BIM 360 or the generated PDF, they can select the Zoom link to join the meeting. 

  • With a click, automatically generates a Zoom meeting directly in a meeting record.
  • When an agenda/minutes are exported to PDF, the Zoom meeting link is hyperlinked.
  • Allows meeting participants to easily find and access the meeting join links. 

