Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I’ve been happily married to the love of my life for nearly 20 years, and we are blessed with two amazing boys. Our home is a harmonious mix of a small farm and a tech-free haven. In my extensive 30-year journey in the realm of technology, I’ve learned that people must be at the center of our innovations, driven by a purpose to improve lives. Amidst it all, our lazy but lovable dog Boomer and our apathetic cat Ruby complete our home.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? The construction industry is an endless source of fulfillment for me. From the ground-breaking beginnings to the awe-inspiring final structures, every project is a testament to human ingenuity and collaboration. The tangible impact of my work in technology, seeing buildings rise and communities flourish, fuels my passion every day. The dynamic nature of the industry keeps me constantly engaged, facing unique challenges that encourage personal and professional growth. Ultimately, knowing that I am contributing in a small way to shaping the world we live in is the greatest reward of working in construction.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I am passionate about the well-being of our people, and the integration of smart building features and IoT technologies. The trend of connected-construction, coupled with seamless integration to an Accounting ERP system, holds the potential to revolutionize the industry. By integrating and aggregating all project-related data, construction teams can “touch data one time,” eliminating or reducing duplicate entries and improving data accuracy. This streamlined approach enhances decision-making, reduces administrative burdens, and boosts overall project efficiency, ultimately leading to cost savings and improved project outcomes. I believe that Artificial Intelligence will become the greatest impact to connected-construction as a whole.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Within Construction Innovation the vision must prioritize the well-being of the people. The litmus test for decision making should revolve around three essential pillars: productivity, profitability, and performance. By achieving success in these areas, you will have the most significant positive impact on both the individuals involved and the overall success of the company.