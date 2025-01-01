Heather Soderquist

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. My passion is in training, technology, and process improvements. I love to create a vision and inspire buy-in from others. Leading successful, unified teams and building capable leaders are my long-term goals.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? The people! They are compassionate, dedicated, and hard working. I also love this industry because there is always a new problem to solve. No two days are ever the same and every day brings a new challenge.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I’m most passionate about technology advancements that allow us to work smarter, not harder, and be more collaborative with our construction teams and our clients/owners. I’m excited about construction leaders’ growing ability to leverage our data and use AI to become a more efficient and safer industry. And I’m enthusiastic about general contractors’ growing understanding of the importance of regular skills training for their employees. It is through this process of continuous improvement that employees can enjoy a wider range of career opportunities, incentivizing them to invest in their construction career long-term. And as a result, the industry as a whole is strengthened with a more skilled, better-prepared workforce.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Focus on becoming a great communicator. Effective communication is the key to success in construction. If you love fast-paced challenges, construction is for you. And if you love being part of something bigger than yourself, such as projects that have an enduring impact on your community, you will love this industry even more.