Bunty D Chandwani

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. With over two decades of experience in civil engineering, I’ve dedicated my career to the intricate world of project management. My journey in the field has been shaped by hands-on experience, overseeing a myriad of projects from conception to completion.

My specialization lies in orchestrating the seamless execution of construction endeavors. From towering skyscrapers to intricate infrastructure projects, I’ve honed my skills in planning, scheduling, budgeting, and resource allocation to ensure that every project progresses smoothly and efficiently.

Throughout my career, I’ve navigated through challenges, fine-tuning my expertise in risk management, stakeholder communication, and team leadership. I take pride in my ability to bring together diverse teams of engineers, architects, contractors, and stakeholders, fostering collaboration and synergy to achieve project success.

In essence, my passion lies in the art of project management, where every blueprint transforms into a tangible reality, shaping the world around us. If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that behind every successful construction project is a dedicated team and a meticulously crafted plan.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? The Construction industry is vast and there is a plethora of activities that goes in the making of one structure and one can master it. Each day and each project brings in different challenges on my desk which rather helps me grow as an individual and enrich my learning experiences.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? The Construction industry has taken its recent inspiration from the automobile industry and ventured into the world of automation. I am particularly interested in seeing how automation and BIM reduces our daily repetitive tasks and makes space for us to innovate and brainstorm for newer tasks.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? For the young generation venturing into the Construction industry, my advice will be to enrich their planning and design thinking. With the introduction of BIM, I see that there is a lot of focus on software learning instead of strengthening their core learnings related to planning and design. If an individual has a good grip over the concepts of construction, a tool can be learnt at any time and its implementation will be a cakewalk.