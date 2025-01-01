Jeton Aliu

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. My name is Jeton and I live and work in Sweden in Hitachi Energy. I lead an Engineering organization within HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) consisting of multiple departments focusing on BIM, AIM and Digital Twin Solutions. I have a Construction Engineering and software background and I’m a very active person who enjoys fitness, running and overall well-being in terms of health and mindfulness.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? Because everything that we do in the office in terms of planning, design, engineering, someone has to build it eventually. And when people realize this, the planning, design and engineering becomes so much better. Furthermore, the construction industry has so many improvements areas and there is always something that can be done in a better way and more importantly, you learn something new every day.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? At the moment, I am very passionate about AI and how that can be used to automate the engineering process. Furthermore, to utilize proper tools and processes on site where we can mitigate health and safety risks and increase quality.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? To not limit themselves to one topic only. In todays market, more or less all disciplines, partners and sub-contractors needs to be fully interconnected in order to have a successful project execution. And the people that truly understand this and are comfortable navigating between all of this will excel at work, and in life.