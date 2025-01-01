Joshua Mercado

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I specialize in digital workflow development and deployment. Working with technological specialists, we train team members to use the latest digital tools to support their work. For executives, I translate how technology will affect the overall process and project delivery.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? There are many entry points to construction. If an individual is willing to work hard, they can advance. Additionally, there is an appreciation for many types of work because we build as a team.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I’m keen on connecting construction AEC industry professionals with technological providers. As an industry, we have so many incredible problems that Software Product Teams can help solve. Regular communication and interaction with product teams will help ensure the right solutions are built.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? In this industry, we have a lot to unlearn and relearn. Construction is an industry of problems and has a long history of overprocessing. To help generate forward-thinking ideas, ask connections outside of construction how they solve problems, and a wealth of ideas will present themselves.