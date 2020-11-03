Advancing Preconstruction 2020

November 03 - 05, 2020 - Virtual Event

Join Autodesk Construction Cloud at North America’s Largest Preconstruction Conference. Preconstruction has never been more critical. As contractors get more involved in the design phase, the ability to accurately estimate conceptual designs and align costs with scope and schedule is now integral to winning work.

At Advancing Preconstruction 2020, you’ll learn to:

• Improve historical data management and conceptual estimating precision

• Speed up your bidding process and success ratio

• Manage the design process to optimize cost, schedule, and scope

This is the ultimate end-to-end preconstruction conference, with six education tracks covering design coordination, bidding and trade management, technology, data analytics, contract types, client relationships, and more.

Estimate with precision. Bid faster. Win more work. Join us at Advancing Preconstruction.