The Buildings Show 2020

Nov 30 - Dec 04, 2020 - Virtual Event

The Buildings Show and BUILDEX Alberta are coming together to provide a national platform that virtually connects more than 70,000 design, construction and real estate professionals across Canada at Buildings Week, November 30 - December 4, 2020. Powered by Buildings Canada and Informa Connect, Buildings Week offers high quality content, targeted networking and new business opportunities, at your convenience.

The virtual event experience offers everything you have come to rely on from the face-to-face event, plus innovative features not possible from the in-person show. Attend interactive panel discussions, hear from industry thought leaders, discover leading product innovations, connect with old friends and much more. While the delivery has changed, the quality is the same!