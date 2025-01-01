Autodesk Takeoff Pricing

Autodesk Takeoff allows estimators to perform more accurate 2D takeoffs and generate automated quantities from 3D models in a single online solution. Preconstruction teams are empowered to win more work with integrated takeoffs and quantities that help produce quality estimates for faster, more accurate tendering.
Chrome, Firefox and Safari web browsers
US English, Japanese, Spanish, French, Canadian French, Dutch, German, Chinese, British English
