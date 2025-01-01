Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE FOR OWNERS

Build your vision with precision

Successfully deliver on your build as intended with the right software, expertise and network from Autodesk.

3,000+ owners of construction projects trust Autodesk Construction Cloud
True capital project lifecycle management

From plan to profit and everything in between, execute with confidence using Autodesk’s construction management software for owners.

Reduce risk
Get the insights you need to make the best decisions for your projects. Finish on time, on budget and with quality.

Execute with precision
Execute consistently with standards and visibility across your asset lifecycle. Remove ambiguity and guesswork.

Operate sustainably

Run your facility more efficiently with your asset information integrated and available at your fingertips.

Construction software built for owners

Portfolio development
Standards for scale
Portfolio insights
Data ownership

Execute your vision as planned

Connect your teams, data and workflows in one single platform. From plan to design, construction and operation, Autodesk Construction Cloud enables you to execute your projects as intended.

  • Utilise your historic and real-time market data to plan out your build more accurately.

  • Plan end to end with robust design capabilities. Closely monitor your build progress to open the door on time.

  • Track all your assets throughout the build and ensure they are ready on day one.

Key capabilities for owners

Document Management

Ensure all project teams access the information and documents they need on any device.

Cost Management

Gain real-time visibility of cost-related risks and forecasting across all your projects.

Quality Management

Gain visibility of issues and resolve them to reduce rework and keep projects on track.

Design Collaboration

Stay on top of project changes and ensure what you intended to be built is reflected in the design.

Asset Management

Easily track the lifecycle of project assets from design through commissioning and handover.

Closeout and project handover

Quickly obtain the handover documentation you need for operations.

Real-world results

Saved (per piece of equipment commissioned)

Standardising data capture across the project lifecycle unlocked capital planning and management efficiencies.

Workers collaborating on a single project

A cloud platform, standard templates and centralised documentation helped manage risk and ensure quality.

Time-savings in resolving project RFIs

A unified platform provided critical visibility into all aspects of the project – from RFIs to submittals to progress tracking.

Learn more about how Autodesk can work for you.

Construction software built for your industry

Commercial
Industrial
Infrastructure
Institutional

Develop the buildings of tomorrow

Deliver for your business and customers with Autodesk. Closely manage your cost and the quality of build across your entire portfolio so you can maximise the return of your investment.

Forecast more accurately, find the right contractors, keep close watch on your cost and manage your risks with Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Learn why owners are choosing Autodesk Construction Cloud

Streamlining the coordination process

MultiGreen is reducing risk by using Autodesk BIM Collaborate to align multidisciplinary teams during preconstruction.

Redefining data strategy with BIM

Milton Keynes University Hospital can collaborate more effectively with project and supply chain partners and digitise efforts iteratively.

Real-time reaction with technology

Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport is staying on top of real-time information to solve problems before they happen.

Getting started is easy

Frequently asked questions for owners

What is construction management software for owners?

Construction management software for owners is a specialised software designed to help organisations who finance and initiate the capital projects. The software streamlines processes and gives owners greater control and visibility to their capital projects which helps ensure that the project is delivered on time, on budget and with quality.

How can this software help me as a capital project owner?

Our software provides tools for detailed project planning, real-time progress tracking, streamlined communication among stakeholders, budget management and document control. This comprehensive approach ensures that project owners have full visibility and control over their projects.

How does Autodesk Construction Cloud pricing model work for owners?

Autodesk Construction Cloud offers a flexible pricing model that typically includes a subscription fee based on the number of users, the level of functionality required and the duration of the subscription. Pricing often reflects the suite’s comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of owners. Visit our pricing page or get in touch with sales to learn more.

How can construction software for owners benefit my organisation?

Construction management software can significantly enhance your project oversight and quality by providing real-time data, simplifying communication among stakeholders and facilitating better project planning and management. In addition, construction management software allows you to capture all the relevant data during the capital project that will help you operate more efficiently after handover.

How does construction software for owners improve the quality of my built environment?

Construction management software for owners improves the quality of your build by providing a centralised platform for all stakeholders working on the project to collaborate in real time with the same model and information. This ensures that owners can communicate intent, have visibility into the progress of their projects, address risks and issues that arise during the project and help inform decisions to ensure greater quality and reduce rework.

How can your software benefit capital project owners?

Our capital owner software offers many benefits, including enhanced project visibility, improved decision-making, centralised data storage, real-time updates and better risk management. All these contribute to more efficient project management, reduced costs and timely project completion.