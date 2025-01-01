Improve cost control, gain real-time visibility of cost-related risks and forecast accurately by centralising all cost management activities in the cloud and within the context of the construction project.
Increase transparency and improve construction cost control by centralising and managing construction project costs on a single platform in the cloud. Keep the right information in the right hands through tight permission controls of each component within the system. Add owners and suppliers into the system to enhance collaboration and streamline construction workflows.
Improve communication across stakeholders and ensure nothing slips through the cracks by managing all construction cost activities in the cloud. Streamline upstream and downstream construction change management workflows for clear accountability and visibility of impact on the overall budget. Effortlessly manage incremental payment applications and expenses, and utilise actual construction cost data for more accurate forecasting.
Centralise all construction cost management activities in the cloud to give an accurate view of each project’s financial health and a real-time picture of cost-related risks. Use connected construction project management software and make accurate forecasts based on the latest data. Enhance the reliability of cash flow and profitability projections.
Configurable features allow you to customise the software to suit your needs and optimise cost management. Tailor terminology to align with company standards, set up custom budget structures that work with any accounting system effectively, and create custom calculated budget columns. Leverage rule-based approval workflows and create custom document templates to auto-generate contracts and process changes.
Synchronise critical financial data between accounting and operations by integrating Autodesk Build and your accounting system like Sage, Viewpoint and JD Edwards. With a connected cloud-based cost management system, manual and duplicate data entry is eliminated, risk of liability issues is reduced and processes become streamlined. Accessibility to accurate, up-to-date information empowers both parties to make informed decisions quickly. And with actual construction cost data automatically flowing into Cost Management application, site teams can improve forecast accuracy to ensure maximum profitability.
Improve construction cost control by managing cost activities in the software used for project management and site activities, streamlining construction project workflows and connecting data.
The basic function of construction cost management is to keep your job on budget and avoid the project eating into your bottom line. Cost management affects all phases of a project. It also plays a critical role in ensuring your team has a reputation for being proactive, efficient and accurate in estimating and executing a proposed project budget.
Cost management is one of the most critical tasks in a construction project. Proper cost management practices allow you to reduce costs and increase profitability. Tracking how you’re progressing against the plan and being able to identify areas of risk early is critical to successful project delivery.
All Autodesk Build subscriptions include all project management, quality management, safety management and cost management features, including access to Autodesk Docs and the Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile app.
Autodesk Build was developed by combining the best-in-class features of BIM 360 Build, BIM 360 Cost and PlanGrid into a single solution. In addition, Autodesk Build offers capabilities that PlanGrid does not, such as Meeting Minutes, Schedule Management, Cost Management and Asset Management.