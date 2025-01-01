Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Sustainable Construction

Building a better future.

Improve efficiencies, minimise waste and reduce carbon emissions with Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Todays’ construction professionals need best-in-class solutions to deliver new environments, advancing a sustainable world for today’s communities and future generations. With powerful predictive analytics and seamless workflows, Autodesk Construction Cloud empowers innovators to shape a thriving future that is safer, inclusive and diverse.

Carbon Management

You can’t manage what you can’t measure. See the carbon impacts of material choices in real time.

Lean construction

Improve flow, reduce waste and drive continuous improvement with end-to-end lean construction technology.

Industrialised Construction

Seamlessly integrate prefabrication into projects.

Predictive Analytics

Get the insights you need, when you need them, to guide key decisions throughout project lifecycles.

BIM Coordination

Build it right the first time. Avoid rework and prevent waste by always working from the right plans and docs.

Circularity

Construct with reuse in mind. Track all the materials going into a project with materials passports.

"The whole principle of ‘right first time’ is the cornerstone of what we’re trying to achieve and is key to our financial success. Using Autodesk Construction Cloud for 3D modelling reduces time, energy and cost."

- Michael O’Brien, BAM Ireland Digital Construction Manager

Reduce Your Project’s Embodied Carbon

Construction professionals use BIM 360 and the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) to reduce the emissions of projects by up to 30% without any significant cost increase. Skanska uses BIM 360 and EC3 to inform smart materials selections for the new Microsoft Campus.

Whether you are a Lean Construction expert or a novice, Autodesk Construction Cloud’s Lean Construction E-Book has the insights, industry trends and best practices you need. Discover what your peers in the industry are currently doing, where they see themselves investing in Lean Construction and why it’s giving them a competitive edge.

Future of Work in Construction

The future of work in construction is set for radical change. Increasing material costs, labour shortages and technological advancements are shaking up the industry. This report unpacks the findings of Autodesk and RICS’s research into the future of work in construction and unveils the trends, insights and changes that are slated to sweep across the industry.

Sustainability solutions trusted by construction professionals around the world.

Autodesk Construction Cloud drives sustainable construction.

Reduce Embodied Carbon

Visualise the Embodied Carbon of materials choices.

Maximise Prefabrication

Modularise design and seamlessly integrate prefabricated building elements.

Improve Site Safety

Improve predictability and safety while minimising risk.

Reduce Waste

Improve process efficiencies and clash to reduce rework and waste.

Learn how sustainable construction is shaping a thriving future.

Standardising the Manufacturing Process to Reduce Waste

Modular Power Solutions makes 80% of its design and construction repeatable by building in a controlled environment and taking a manufacturing approach to construction.

Tackling Hospital Shortage with Modular Construction

Manufacturing technology can streamline construction to address urgent healthcare capacity needs.

Mass-Timber Building Hinges on Creating Solid Supply Chain

Mass timber – aggregated wood assemblies that radically increase their strength – is well-suited to prefabricated building and modular construction.

Building Sustainably in the Antarctic

How collaborative design helped the British Antarctic Survey, BAM, Sweco and Ramboll reduce 700 tons of carbon over a building’s lifetime in the Antarctic.

Prefab Construction’s Benefits Grow With Design for Manufacture and Assembly

Design for manufacture and assembly (DfMA) allows parts of construction projects to take place off-site, which can reduce project length, cost, material use, pollution and worker injuries.

Factory_OS Takes on the Housing Crisis With Off-Site Construction Technology

Factory_OS company improves productivity and efficiency by constructing modular units on an assembly line in a controlled factory setting to send on-site to make multi-family buildings.

