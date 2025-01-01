Automatic Submittal log generators reduce time spent on the manual, labor-intensive task of submittal log creation. Helps to reduce the risk of missed submittal items and allows teams to start the construction project faster with a submittal log in minutes. Additionally, with powerful features like version compare, which highlights changes between version of project specifications, or suggest submittals, which leverages AI to surface potentially missing submittal items, AutoSpecs helps to protect the project schedule and budget ensuring nothing falls through the cracks.