Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing
Construction Approval Software Icon
REVIEWS

Facilitate, control and automate document approval reviews.

Reduce risk and rework and ensure the team is working off the latest information with approval workflows. Review, comment on and approve drawings, models or documents with configurable and collaborative tools.

Keep teams in sync.

Increase communication with all stakeholders. Email notifications to reviewers when it’s their turn to review or to update project members.

triangle

Automate review workflows.

Choose between one- to five-step configurable approval workflows, ensuring a controlled document distribution process. Automate the review process and ensure all stakeholders review. Leverage templates to save set-up time and quickly initiate new reviews.

triangle

Increase transparency.

When reviewing, choose between ‘approve’, ‘approve with comment and/or markups’ or ‘reject’. Project members can reference the review log for updates or to view comments and markups.

triangle

See Reviews in action.

BUILD

Comprehensive site and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.

Try Now

DOCS

Centralised document management solution that acts as a single source of truth across the project lifecycle for all project teams.

Try Now

BIM COLLABORATE

Connect decision makers and construction teams to improve design quality and constructability from the office to the site.

Try Now