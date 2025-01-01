Make every meeting productive with visibility into the commitments made and an organised history of all meeting records.
Improve team coordination and project tracking. Whether its design collaboration, model coordination or construction, centralise meetings and minutes. Create agendas, schedule follow-ups, send email notifications, integrate virtual meetings and provide an organised history of all meeting records.
Make decisions actionable and accountable. Capture decisions made during meetings and create next steps by assigning individuals, roles or companies to specific items. Open-action items will automatically populate in follow-up meetings, making it easy to track action items to completion.
Bring attention to the things that need it most. Increase accessibility to information by linking Documents, Sheets, Issues and RFIs directly to meeting items. Team members can easily find all information with search and filter functionality.
Keep critical meeting information at your fingertips on site and in the office. With Meeting Minutes on mobile, access meeting agendas and records, view linked items and search meeting titles to quickly find the information you need.
Comprehensive site and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.
Connect design and construction teams with unified model aggregation, clash resolution, and issue tracking across desktop and cloud.