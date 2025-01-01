BIM data helps contractors manage costs, minimise risk and improve quality and overall project efficiency. Conditioning and leveraging the ‘I’ in BIM is crucial to success.
Categorise model data by work breakdown structure, tender package or assembly type. Increase project insights by grouping and filtering the model data. The BIM/VDC team can also empower all stakeholders – regardless of BIM experience – to access, analyse and share BIM data for improved project outcomes.
Append construction data to the model to classify and organise project data. User-defined properties can be added to the model without the need to create parameters in Revit. Assemble allows teams to easily add information, such as the Activity ID, Tender Package, Cost Code, Location, Zone/Area or installation status, to enable multiple downstream workflows.
By making conditioned models accessible through the Cloud and simple to understand and use, BIM/VDC teams can organise models around relevant data and share a view that has been pre-filtered for daily needs to engage the site team. Assemble lets site teams select model objects and update installation statuses. Connecting these statuses to model objects provides a visually rich progress report of completed work that is directly tied to the project quantities.
Stay in control of your project’s life cycle and deliver on time and within budget.
Publish and aggregate all multi-discipline models in a single folder to enable automated clash detection.
Teams can perform 2D takeoff and generate 3D quantities from the model, all in one solution.
Ensure the project stays on track, improve collaboration and reduce miscommunication, errors and rework.
Tips for Moving from 2D to 3D Workflows
Get proven strategies to unlock the full benefits of BIM for quantity takeoffs, model conditioning & more.
McKinstry Experiences 50% Time Savings
Using Assemble for earned value tracking, McKinstry automated their process and experienced a time savings of 50%.
How Joeris Proactively Informs and Influences the Design Process
With Assemble, Joeris identified construction gaps and challenges earlier in the preconstruction process, increasing collaboration and shortening timelines.