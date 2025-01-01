Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
alwaysAI Computer Vision Platform Integration

alwaysAI Computer Vision Platform
alwaysAI® provides world-class computer vision solutions that detect and interpret objects, people, and events to provide real-time data allowing innovative enterprises to see into their operations with more depth and clarity than ever before. We help you work smarter.
AlwaysAI homepage-LQ-v06
Materials Delivery Notification Alert copy
Machine in Use Detection
Occupancy Worker Count Detection copy
Missing PPE Detection
The Integration

Computer vision enables your existing cameras to immediately identify and interpret objects. Gain unprecedented insights into your projects with real-time data to meet your needs. Manage your direct labor and material costs more efficiently and provide a safer and more secure working environment.

alwaysAI world-class AI video solutions detect and interpret objects, people, and events to provide real-time data allowing innovative enterprises to see into their operations with more depth and clarity than ever before.

Details

  • Know exactly when and what materials are arriving/departing your site in real-time
  • Track building progress in real-time and maximize
  • Get immediate occupancy counts to better understand who is on-site
  • Monitor gate activity to improve site security and safety
  • Track PPE compliance and get immediate alerts for infractions and safety risks

Quotation mark

The construction industry is rapidly changing and leveraging new technologies to build smarter, manage people and materials more efficiently, and improve ROI. alwaysAI provides a unique computer vision platform to help us rapidly prototype and deploy a wide variety of CV apps on the edge to improve our business - Aaron Anderson, Director of Innovation at Swinterton

- Aaron Anderson